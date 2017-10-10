Kim Kardashian Reveals Selfies Are So OVER And This Is World Shattering News

The Queen of Selfies has spoken! In a new Q&A, Kim Kardashian tells Khloe Kardashian that she things selfies are old news, and her sister is beyond shocked by the admission (us, too)! Watch the exchange here.

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, indulged in a game of ‘Would You Rather?’ to promote Keeping Up With The Kardashians for Hulu, and you may be surprised by some of Kim’s answers. The most shocking of all? Her response to whether or not she’d rather give up posting a selfie or using Snapchat. “I would rather never be able to post a selfie again,” Kim admitted. “I kind of feel like selfies are kind of a few years ago.” WHAT?! Coming from someone who published an entire BOOK of her own selfies, this is a pretty wild statement. It looks like Snapchat has really taken over in Kim’s world!

That wasn’t Kim’s only shocking confession in the video, though! When asked to choose between whether or not she’d rather lose another diamond in the ocean or get another vampire facial, she chose the former. After all, ever since her Paris robbery, she simply doesn’t care about material things anymore, so that wasn’t such a hard decision. The last choice was between showing up to an event underdressed or without makeup, and without hesitation, Kim revealed she’d rather show up without makeup. In fact, she even added that she wants to go makeup free at an important event at some point in the future!

Khloe definitely seemed pretty shocked by some of Kim’s responses, and you can watch the whole exchange in the video below. Let’s be real, though…there’s no WAY this is the end of selfies for Kim Kardashian, right??

Time for @KimKardashian to choose: give up selfies or Snaps? Watch her pick & then catch up on all past seasons of #KUWTK, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/e0BxurPg79 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 10, 2017

