Kim Kardashian Flashes Bra At Gas Station & More Strange Places She’s Worn Almost Nothing

Is Kim Kardashian taking fashion advice from Regina George? The reality star’s bra is popping up in some seriously strange places, like the gas station, the grocery store, and the sidewalk!

Remember that scene in Mean Girls where Cady, Janis, and Damien cut up Regina George’s tank top during gym class? Instead of questioning the bizarre change, Regina totally owns it and struts down the hallway. The very next day, the ENTIRE SCHOOL has cut up their shirts to reveal colorful bras underneath. But if you think school is an odd place to flash your bra, check out all these wild places Kim Kardashian, 36, is going. The reality star made a pitstop at a gas station on the night of Oct. 9 (which is strange enough because hello, why is someone as famous and rich as Kim running her own errands?) looking extra sexy.

While most of us look like something that got caught in the drain at the gas station, the Selfie Queen rocked a black pencil skirt, a matching blazer, and NO SHIRT UNDERNEATH. That’s right guys, Kim actually picked up some gummy bears with her sheer bra on full display. Doesn’t she have as assistant for that kind of thing? Anyway, the mother-of-two (soon to be three via surrogate) is basically a 2017 version of Regina. They both love making bold fashion statements and are total trendsetters.

Sure it’s a little strange that Kim rolled into a gas station next to topless, but that’s just her style. In fact, the Selfish author has flaunted her bra in many unexpected places where must of us prefer to wear sweatpants and hoodies. Places like the DMV, the sidewalk, the grocery store, and on her way to the gym. Next Kim will be wearing thongs in public. Oh, wait a minute, she’s already done that.

HollywoodLifers, would you ever be brave enough to flash your bra in such a public place? Do you think Kim should cover up more?