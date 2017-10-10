Khloe Kardashian Hides Any Sign Of A Baby Bump By Covering Stomach With Clothes

The disappointment continues. Fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of Khloe Kardashian’s rumored baby bump, but were once again let down as the reality star covered her stomach with clothes.

Throw us a freakin’ bone here, Khloe Kardashian! The 32-year old reality star has been teasing fans like crazy when it comes to her rumored pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Neither party has officially confirmed the news yet, but when a woman purposefully covers her stomach with clothes or a large purse, it’s a pretty big clue that she’s hiding a baby bump under there. On a sunny Oct. 10 afternoon, the Revenge Body host was spotted walking around Calabasas, California in Adidas slippers, sweatpants, and a loose black top. All of us were desperately hoping to catch a glimpse of her potential baby bump, but Khloe strongly denied our wishes. She was quick to turn her body away from the cameras.

Even though KoKo (and Kylie Jenner, for that matter) has been totally silent about her pregnancy status, there have been MANY signs that she’s expecting her first child. For starters, she wore loose clothing to the Good American one-year anniversary party. Khloe looked amazing as always in a relaxed, satin jumpsuit that easily could have hidden a growing bump. As for her social media activity, the blonde beauty has only been posting videos of herself from the chest up.

And speaking of the Good American brand, Khloe was this close to exposing her bump in a new campaign ad. She posed in a skintight leather-meets-denim skirt and a peplum shirt that flared out around her stomach region. Fans were totally convinced that they were looking at a bump, but the designer was quick to correct them, writing, “This is a peplum shirt. It flairs out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed. In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin…” OK. That comment is seriously confusing. Is she preggo or not?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe is trying to hide a baby bump under those clothes? Comment below!