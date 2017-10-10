Kim Kardashian VS Keyshia Ka’oir — Who Wore This Sheer, Sequin Jumpsuit Better?

It’s a sequin showdown! Keyshia Ka’oir looked SUPER sexy in this sheer jumpsuit at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Kim wore the outfit recently in a ‘KUWTK’ promo video. Who wore it better?

Kim Kardashian showed off her curves to perfection wearing this turtleneck, long sleeved sequin jumpsuit promoting the 10th anniversary of her show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The family re-created the famous opening credits for season 14 — everyone has grown up so much! She wore the jumpsuit with a nude body suit underneath, giving the illusion that she was not wearing anything, but she was actually covered up. Her flawless makeup was done by Mario, and her long, straight hair was styled by Chris Appleton. She’s still giving us major Cher vibes!

Just two weeks later, Keyshia Ka’oir rocked the same suit at the BET Hip Hop Awards taping on Oct. 6. She paired it with knee-high sequin boots and was totally braless on top! Va-va-voom! The Awards show airs on Oct. 10, and we can’t wait to see her rocking that suit on video! Gucci Mane‘s fiancee looked super sexy, with her platinum blonde hair pushed back, away from her face. Her makeup was bold — thick, black lashes and red lips really amped up her look. Her cheeks popped with a stunning highlighter! She definitely wanted all eyes on her, and she got them, rocking this sheer sequin suit!

Cardi B also looked amazing at the BET Hip Hop Awards, wearing a chainmail silver and purple dress with thigh-high slits! She also showed off her cleavage, and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

HollywoodLifers, who rocked this suit better? Kim or Keyshia?