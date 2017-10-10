Kate Middleton: 1st Look At Her New Baby Bump After She Overcomes Devastating Nausea

Kate Middleton’s finally emerged — and her growing baby bump is adorable! After lying low due to morning sickness, the royal has officially made her 1st appearance since news of baby #3 broke. Click in to see the pic!

Although Kate Middleton, 35, has been experiencing extreme morning sickness — aka hyperemesis gravidarum — the Duchess of Cambridge was absolutely glowing as she stepped out for the first time since Kensington Palace announced she was pregnant in September! Sporting a lacy blue dress, Kate looked as healthy as ever, which could mean the worst days of pregnancy number three are in the past. Kate made her first post-pregnancy-announcement appearance on Oct. 10 during a World Mental Health Day reception at Buckingham Palace. The event honored those working in the mental health field and brought attention to the Heads Together Campaign, aiming to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

“The Duchess’ condition is improving, but she is still suffering from Hyeremesis Gravidarium,” a palace aide explained at the event. “She is delighted to be able to be here tonight.” Since she’s still only a few months along, Kate’s baby bump is super tiny in the blue dress, but it’s definitely there, and especially evident when she was photographed facing sideways! Most importantly though, she’s already killing the maternity fashion game, and her style certainly isn’t suffering due to pregnancy. Click here to see Kate’s past maternity looks.

We’re so glad to see Kate up and at ’em again after she was sick in bed for so long. Due to her morning sickness condition, which she also suffered from while pregnant with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, the royal even had to miss walking George to his first day of school on Sept. 7. Just one day after Kate’s pregnancy was revealed, Prince William, 35, said his wife was well, but admitted, “There’s not much sleep going on at the moment.” “We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating,” he added. “It’s always a bit anxious to start with, but she’s well.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you a fan of Kate’s maternity style? Are you excited to see more pregnancy pics of her?