Kailyn Lowry’s New BF Opens Up About Their Romance & Her Baby Daddy Troubles

After discovering ‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry and her rumored new BF, Dionisio Cephas, had ‘insane chemistry,’ we had to get to the bottom of their hot new romance! So we got hot new info straight from the horse’s mouth.

Dionisio Cephas talked one-on-one with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY and revealed a lot of juicy details about his relationship with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 25, her current custody issues with her most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez, and more! Dionisio wasn’t afraid to talk about anything personal, so we really learned a lot about what’s going on between him and Kailyn. For instance, did you know that Kailyn enjoys convincing Dinisio to “risk his life by doing things such as swimming with sharks and skydiving”? Neither did we. And even though “nothing is official,” in regards to their current relationship, Dinisio further explained that they’re “enjoying the vibes at the moment.” Sounds promising to us!

Dionisio also revealed how he and Kailyn met. “We met maybe a year or so ago through a mutual friend from DSU (Delaware State University),” he said, adding that he was first drawn to “her drive, the way she goes all in to get things done.” He also was attracted to the fact that she’s “independent and she’s very adventurous.” Aww! Isn’t that so cute? Unfortunately, not everything is going so swell in Kailyn’s life. She’s currently experiencing some issues with her most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez, and Dionisio shared a little bit about that with HollywoodLife.com.

When we brought up the report that Chris has allegedly refused to pay child support for his newborn son with Kailyn, Dionisio said, “her custody battle isn’t any of my business.” Fair enough. But then when we asked about a recent tweet Kailyn posted, in which she seemed to be calling Chris a “clown,” Dionisio said, “If the shoe fits, then wear it.” Dionisio has yet to meet Chris, but he’s not worried about him. “I’m not worried about another grown man,” he said. In fact, Dinisio hasn’t met ANY of Kailyn’s baby daddies yet. But maybe that’s because they’re taking things slow. As Dinisio pointed out, “[Kailyn] doesn’t bring me around her kids” … yet.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kailyn getting cozy with Dionisio? Tell us below!