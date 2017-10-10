Is Justin Bieber Trading In Music For Acting? Reportedly Determined To Break Into The Business

Justin Bieber: movie star? The Biebs is reportedly looking to make the move to the silver screen, and he’s seeking the help of two famous comedians to make it happen. We have the details, here!

We may be waiting for new music from Justin Bieber, 23, for a little bit longer, if a new report is to be believed. Justin allegedly wants to try his hand at acting, and he’s getting serious about it! Don’t think about this as, like, Michael Jordan quitting basketball to play baseball for a hot minute. Justin’s ready to make the transition — if he has the right help to guide him in his choices. He saw the opportunity to grab the attention of some prime mentors not too long ago.

Justin was manager Scooter Braun‘s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon on September 12 when he apparently noticed comics Adam Sandler and David Spade hanging out together. Justin asked the two out to dinner, and they reportedly had a frank discussion about acting and the film industry, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. So, it’s pretty safe to say he wants to be in comedies, right? Justin wanted to “pick their brains about breaking into the film industry,” the source said. “They had a great time! Justin had a lot of questions for them about the movie world.”

“He is trying to educate himself about the industry and learn more about it,” the insider added. “He wants to break into acting and directing/producing.” Amazing! Justin actually has some acting experience already. Remember when he played a tiny serial killer on CSI back in 2010? Peep a photo from that two-episode arc above and watch a clip from it below! Wasn’t he just precious? Justin also had a memorable cameo in 2016’s Zoolander 2. He died a pretty violent death in that one. He’s had a few appearances on Saturday Night Live, as well as some video shorts. But this would reportedly be the real deal!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Justin’s rep for comment.

