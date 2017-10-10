Jordan Fisher’s Flawless Most Memorable Year Dance Was One Of The Best Ever

In only the fourth week of competition, Jordan & Lindsay got a near perfect score — 29 out of 30 — for their moving, magical contemporary. Watch the dance again below!

Most Memorable Year is always my favorite episode of Dancing With The Stars, but it’s the hardest to watch! The emotional, heartbreaking stories are always powerful and provide an intense backdrop for some particularly moving dances! Front-runners Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold did a Contemporary dance to a live performance of “Take Me Home” by Us The Duo. Jordan’s most memorable year was 2005, when he was officially adopted by his grandparents, though they cared for him since birth. His birth mother had Jordan at just 16 years old, and struggled with substance abuse issues. Jordan broke down on camera, revealing how grateful he is for his grandparents, who gave him opportunities he wouldn’t have had otherwise.

Contemporary dances are always moving, since there is so much creativity and freedom involved. Jordan’s background in music and theater is also PERFECT for this style of dance. The lifts were so amazing and elegant. Jordan was on the verge of sobbing during the entire dance and did break down completely after it ended. Judge Len Goodman said it was fantastic. Bruno Tonioli said it was “exquisitely flawless.” Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno gave the dance 10s — the first of the season, and the only 10s of the night. Len gave them a 9, so they got a near-perfect score of 29 out of 30.

This dance was so magical because of the emotion and the meaning behind it. It was truly beautiful and one of my favorites ever!

