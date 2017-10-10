Jhene Aiko Tattooed BF Big Sean’s Face On Her Arm & We Have All Sorts Of Questions

#RelationshipGoals? Or total #RelationshipMistake? That’s the debate fans are having over Jhene Aiko’s wild new tattoo of her boyfriend, Big Sean’s, face. The ink is NOT small, either. Check it out here!

Jhene Aiko is head over heels for her man, Big Sean, and she’s proving it by permanently inking him on her body. But rather than write out his name or initials on her skin, Jhene has taken things to a whole new level — she got his entire face tattooed onto her left arm! The tat is quite large, and shows Sean’s entire face, neck and even the top of his black tuxedo. Her tattoo artist shared a photo of the finished product on Instagram with the caption, “Art is [heart]. Thanks Jhene for allowing me to share this moment.” The new ink comes just days after Jhene’s divorce from Dot da Genius was finalized. They split in Aug. 2016, just months after they revealed they had gotten married.

Amidst her breakup from the producer, Jhene got together with Sean, who she collaborated with on the April 2016 album Twenty88. The two have been hot and heavy ever since, and he’s also featured on her latest surprise album, Trip, which she dropped unexpectedly in September. Clearly, Jhene is making a big point to prove things are serious between her and the rapper! Sean is no stranger to high profile relationships with others in the industry, as he was previously engaged to Naya Rivera and dated Ariana Grande for about a year.

Back in Oct. 2016, there were rumors that Big Sean and Jhene had ended their relationship, but she quickly took to social media to post a PDA post, confirming the relationship was definitely on. Could an engagement be coming next?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jhene’s tattoo?