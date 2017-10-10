Jenelle Evans Slams MTV & Threatens To Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’: It’s ‘Harming Us Mentally’

‘Teen Mom 2’ went up close and personal with Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s relationship issues on this week’s episode, but apparently it was edited out of context. She went OFF on MTV in two messages, claiming that she’s treated like she’s ‘in a freak show.’

“Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for. Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass shit from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?!” Jenelle Evans, 25, wrote in a long Instagram message on Tuesday morning following the Monday night episode of Teen Mom 2.

She went on to say that after this season, she’s “probably calling it quits,” from filming. “It’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever,” she wrote. The first photo she shared was of her and her husband, David Eason, and it was followed by screengrabs from the show — one real one and one that someone posted, with a photoshopped hand print mark on her arm.

“Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got,” she wrote at the end of her caption.

Jenelle, who married David on Sept. 23, also shared interactions with a producer, and a message slamming the network for adding subtitles to her son, who has speech therapy.

In the messages she also told the producer she was making her marriage “look like it’s one big f–king joke.”

“MTV has done a great job this time,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Here are texts of me explaining that subtitling my son when he has speech therapy isn’t right at all, but MTV feels the need to keep it in their story and out the subtitle in ‘feed me.’ I’ve blocked all my producers numbers. I will not stand for the negative shit anymore. I’ll be off social media for a while to be focusing on solely my family.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jenelle will return to the show?