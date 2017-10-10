Jemele Hill Furious After ESPN Suspends Her For Political Tweet: She Won’t ‘Apologize’

Suspended ESPN host Jemele Hill wants to continue to work for the network, but doesn’t feel an apology is necessary, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out more, here!

ESPN host, Jemele Hill, 41, was suspended for her opinionated tweets about Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones’ controversial decision to not let NFL players participate in games if they don’t kneel during the National Anthem. And now, she’s ready to come back and continue her job with the network, but she’s not sorry for what she said. “She’s upset and she feels that what she has said on Twitter are her real feelings and she isn’t looking to apologize for it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She should be protected by the First Amendment and she hoped it would be completely separate from ESPN but she understands where ESPN is coming from even if she doesn’t exactly agree with it. She gets emotional over important issues and happenings in her life and the fact that it has gotten to this point of a suspension means she is hoping that it will allow the conversation to continue.” See pics of Jemele throughout her career here.

The longtime sports anchor rocked social media when she accused Jerry of creating a problem for his players if they don’t kneel. “She is looking forward to being back because she really wants to stay with ESPN, a job that she has worked so hard for her entire career,” the source continued. “She is choosing to move forward and not backwards and hopes the drama goes away by the time she returns.” Jemele’s suspension is supposed to last for two weeks.

ESPN released a statement about their reason for suspending Jemele, who has hosted a segment of SportsCenter. The network claimed that it is in response to a second violation of their social media guidelines, which she was made aware of. They said that any opinionated social media comments could have a negative affect on the company and their employees.

Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don't kneel, some will see them as sellouts. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

No. Jerry has turned this into them choosing football over the community they represent and that isn't right. https://t.co/u4MgpnCDAI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

