‘Once Upon A Time’: Is Emma Pregnant With Hook’s Baby? — See New Pic

Captain Swan shippers, could Emma and Hook be expecting a baby? This new photo from the Oct. 13 episode of ‘Once Upon A Time’ definitely makes it seem like Emma may be pregnant!

Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) will be making her highly-anticipated return in the Oct. 13 episode. Will she be revealing some baby news to Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) and Henry (Andrew J. West)? ABC has released a set of new photos from the upcoming Once Upon A Time episode, and one in particular has us all wondering if Emma could be pregnant! In the photo, Emma is clutching Hook’s hand that’s on her stomach. They’re looking into each other’s eyes with love and longing. Is Emma about to leave Hook to protect their child? We’ll just have to wait and find out!

Jennifer announced in May 2017 that she would be leaving the show after season 6. She did say she would return for one episode in season 7, and the Oct. 13 episode is that final episode. The show is likely to give the beloved character the epic sendoff she deserves. Colin will continue to be a series regular in the rebooted seventh season.

The synopsis for Jennifer’s final episode — titled “A Pirate’s Life” — reads: “When Henry finds himself in trouble, he calls upon his Storybrooke family for help, and together they set off on a mission to find Cinderella. Along the way, Hook is confronted by an unexpected foe who threatens the group’s success. In Hyperion Heights, Jacinda searches for a way to see Lucy with some unwelcome assistance from Henry, while Victoria Belfrey enlists the help of Gold and Weaver to push Henry out of the neighborhood.”

Once Upon A Time airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

