Las Vegas Shooting: Were There 2 Shooters? Viral Video Suggests Stephen Paddock Had Help

Did Stephen Paddock really act alone? Disturbing new video from the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead has surfaced — leading many to believe that two guns were being fired at the same time.

New video suggests that 58-year-old Stephen Paddock did not act alone when he gunned down hundreds of people in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, October 1. In the 26-second long video, posted by MediaTakeOut on October 10, many believe that they hear not one, but two different guns being fired simultaneously. If you watch and listen closely, at the :36 mark a gun starts going off round-after-round non-stop. Then, at the :41 mark, what appears to be a second, even louder round of gunfire begins. The claims that this sound could be a second gun remain unverified, and Las Vegas Police have remained adamant that they believe Stephen Paddock acted alone.

“I want to emphasize we believe Paddock is solely responsible for this heinous act. We are aware of the rumors outside of the media and also on social media that there was more than one assailant,” Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo said, according to the NY Times. “We have no information or evidence to support that theory or that rumor. We believe there was only one shooter and that was Stephen Paddock.” It remains unclear what could have caused the gunfire to sound like two different guns going off at the same time. Could it have been an echo? Could the shooter have changed positions? Could he have had two weapons firing at the same time — and is that even possible? Sadly, there are still a lot of questions when it comes to Stephen Paddock, and this is definitely one to add to the list.