Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Leaving Him After ‘Unforgivable’ Sexual Assault Scandal

Enough is enough for Harvey Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman, who announced today she is leaving the former powerful Hollywood exec after multiple women have accused him of years of sexual assault and harassment.

Harvey Weinstein, 65, is out a job and now a wife. Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, 41, announced today, Oct. 10, that she is leaving the movie mogul after almost a decade of marriage. The split comes as women — including actresses Gwenyth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd — continue to come out and accuse the powerful Hollywood exec of decades of sexual harassment and abuse. The couple married in 2007 and share two children — daughter India Pearl, 7, and son Dashiell Max Robert, 4. Click here to see pics of actresses who have worked with Harvey.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Georgina said in a statement to PEOPLE. The news of the separation comes just days after Harvey was fired from his own film studio, The Weinstein Company.

This split is a shocking turn of events, seeing as just a few days ago, Harvey told the New York Post that Georgina was “100 percent behind me” after the first sexual assault allegations by multiple women came out in a New York Times report last week. “Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” Harvey, who has denied allegations of non-consensual sex, said. Harvey noted that his wife was helping him to become “a better human” and assisting him in his attempt to “apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

Harvey is reportedly headed for a rehab center in Europe for sex addiction tonight, a source told TMZ. The site reports that the former movie mogul is taking the advice of those around him and getting out of dodge ASAP. The site reports Harvey will allegedly be entering a live-in facility and work on sex addiction and other behavioral issues. “He has his moments where there are bursts, but for the most part he’s pretty calm,” a source told TMZ of Harvey’s reaction to the whole ordeal. The Hollywood icon reportedly “wants to come back with fresh, new ideas.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Georgina’s decision to leave Harvey? Let us know below.