Three actresses claim Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped them. And in audio from an NYPD sting, he confesses to groping a model. Listen here. Trigger Warning: sexual assault.

UPDATE: Weinstein has now issued a statement denying the sexual assault and harassment accusations through his representative, Sallie Hofmeister.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

ORIGINAL: An explosive exposé on disgraced Weinstein Company co-founder Harvey Weinstein details more allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior against the heavyweight producer by women in Hollywood. Three of those women — Asia Argento, Lucia Evans, and another unnamed — told The New Yorker that Weinstein allegedly raped them. The recounts of the alleged assaults are disturbing. Again, trigger warning for sexual assault.

Argento, an actress, director, and the daughter of legendary horror director Dario Argento, opened up to The New Yorker about a horrifying evening she allegedly had with Weinstein. She accuses Weinstein of raping her by forcibly performing oral sex on her against her will. Argento was working on the movie B. Monkey, which was produced by Weinstein and Miramax, in 1997. She was reportedly invited to a party at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France to celebrate the movie.But when she got there, [one of Weinstein’s producers] allegedly led her up to Weinstein’s hotel room — there was no party. “I’m, like, ‘Where is the f**king party?’” Argento told The New Yorker. She said the producer allegedly told her “Oh, we got here too early,” before allegedly leaving her alone in the hotel room with Weinstein (the producer denies bringing Argento to the hotel room that night).

At first, Argento said, Weinstein praised her work on the movie. He left the room, and reportedly returned wearing nothing but a bathrobe while holding a bottle of lotion. “He asks me to give a massage. I was, like, ‘Look man, I am no f**king fool,’” Argento told The New Yorker. “But, looking back, I am a f**king fool. And I am still trying to come to grips with what happened.” She said that when she reluctantly agreed to give him a massage, Weinstein allegedly forced her legs apart and allegedly began to perform oral sexy on her as she pleaded with him to stop. “[Weinstein] terrified me, and he was so big,” she said. “It wouldn’t stop. It was a nightmare.”

“I was not willing,” Argento said. “I said, ‘No, no, no.’ . . . It’s twisted. A big fat man wanting to eat you. It’s a scary fairy tale. The thing with being a victim is I felt responsible. Because if I were a strong woman, I would have kicked him in the balls and run away. But I didn’t. And so I felt responsible. I’ve been damaged. Just talking to you about it, my whole body is shaking.”

Lucia Evans was a college student trying to become an actress in 2004 when she was allegedly raped by Weinstein. Evans met up with Weinstein in the daytime at the Miramax offices in NYC, where she was allegedly taken to an empty room with the producer. She said that she found him frightening. “The type of control he exerted, it was very real,” Evans said. “Even just his presence was intimidating.”

After discussing scripts and movie roles she could potentially audition for, Evans said he orally raped her. “He forced me to perform oral sex on him. I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t.’ I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him. He’s a big guy. He overpowered me. I just sort of gave up. That’s the most horrible part of it, and that’s why he’s been able to do this for so long to so many women: people give up, and then they feel like it’s their fault.”

Another woman who spoke to The New Yorker, who wished to remain unnamed, claims that Weinstein allegedly raped her vaginally. Four more women said they allegedly experienced “unwanted touching that could be classified as an assault,” and another four women claim that Weinstein allegedly exposed himself to them, or allegedly masturbated in front of them.

A disturbing piece of audio caught by the New York Police department in a 2015 sting operation (listen below) reveals Weinstein admitting to groping model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, describing it as something he’s “used to.” The former Miss Italy finalist was 22 when she met Weinstein at a reception at Radio City Music Hall. The next day, Ambra went to a business meeting at Weinstein’s office. Weinstein then allegedly asked her if her breasts were real, lunged at her, groped her breasts, and tried to put his hands up her skirt. He backed off after she protested, and she immediately went to the nearest NYPD precinct.

Weinstein called Gutierrez while she was still sitting in the precinct, and the cops made a plan: she’d go out with him to see a play the following evening while wearing a wire. She met the producer at the Tribeca Grand Hotel with undercover agents nearby. In the audio recorded, Weinstein talks to Gutierrez about all the women whose careers he’s helped, then tries to get her to come up to his hotel room while he showers. After pestering her, despite her saying no repeatedly, she goes upstairs. In the hallway outside his hotel room, she says she won’t go inside. He still won’t relent as she says “I don’t want to.” Gutierrez asks him directly why he groped her. “Oh, please, I’m sorry, just come on in,” Weinstein says on the tape. “I’m used to that. Come on. Please. I won’t do it again.” Weinstein was never charged with a crime.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by these allegations against Weinstein? Let us know.