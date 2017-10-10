Brad Pitt’s Exes Gwyneth Paltrow & Angelina Jolie Accuse Weinstein Of Making Sexual Passes

Harvey Weinstein allegedly hit on both Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow when they were young actresses. After he tried to lure Paltrow into giving him a massage, she confided in BF Brad Pitt and he confronted Weinstein, Paltrow reveals. Trigger warning: sexual assault.

Gwyneth Paltrow was just 22 years old when she landed her first film with heavyweight film producer, Harvey Weinstein. The actress had just gotten the lead role in Emma in 1996, and before shooting began, Weinstein allegedly asked her to come to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a business meeting. Gwyneth told the New York Times that the meeting was “uneventful,” but allegedly ended with him attempting to get her back to his hotel room for massages.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” Gwyneth told The New York Times, going on to say that she refused his alleged advances. She recalled thinking, “I thought you were my Uncle Harvey,” telling NYT that she saw him as a mentor. Though she’s one of the biggest stars in the world, she said that back when the alleged harassment occurred, she was scared and vulnerable.

She confided in boyfriend Brad Pitt after leaving the meeting, and he confronted Weinstein at a theater premiere (Pitt confirms). He told Weinstein to never touch Paltrow again, but Weinstein allegedly called her, threatening her to never tell anyone else about the alleged incident. “[Weinstein] screamed at me for a long time. I thought he was going to fire me,” she said. “It was brutal.” She did keep the role, and went on to become known as the “first lady of Miramax.” She won the Best Actress Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999.

Despite the success and security, she said she was still scared to come forward with her allegations. “I was expected to keep the secret,” she said. Therefore, she publicly praised the producer, smiled with him in photos. She eventually distanced herself from him, though. “He was alternately generous and supportive and championing, and punitive and bullying,” she told NYT.

Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, also claims that she was the victim of inappropriate behavior by Weinstein early in her career. During the release of the Weinstein film Playing by Heart in the late 1990s, Angelina claims the producer allegedly made advances on her in a hotel room. She rejected the unwanted attempts. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie told NYT. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.” Paltrow echoed that sentiment. “We’re at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over.” she said. “This way of treating women ends now.”

Weinstein has now issued a statement denying the sexual assault and harassment accusations through his representative,Sallie Hofmeister:

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein,” she said. “Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

