Gigi Hadid Looks Stunning In Sheer, Corset Top At Sister Bella’s Birthday Party

I’m blue over you, Gigi! Bella Hadid was the birthday girl, but Gigi looked perfect in an all-blue ensemble as she partied with her family on October 9 in New York City.

Gigi Hadid, 22, looked stunning in a custom Pamella Roland baby blue suit and corset in New York on Oct. 9. Celebrating her younger sister Bella Hadid‘s 21st birthday, she carried a matching blue jacket and a tiny, marble clutch. Gigi wore custom dyed Stuart Weitzman Curvia Satin Pointed-Toe Pumps. The baby blue shade matched her outfit to perfection. The shoes normally come in red, black, and misty, a neutral tan. Gigi is a brand ambassador for Stuart Weitzman, so we were not surprised to see her strutting in their heels! Bella was wearing a sexy black dress for the party.

Gigi’s makeup was glowing and gorgeous — no surprise there! On October 8, she revealed that she is releasing her very own collaboration with Maybelline. She’s been a face of the brand since 2015, but now, she’s a designer as well! Her lips were glossy and neutral and her eyes were highlighted with shades of metallic shadow. Putting a little bit of a silver color in her inner corners really made her eyes pop! Her hair was styled loose and casual — in a center part, and pulled back, really showcasing her gorgeous makeup. We are absolutely obsessed with this look! The sheer top is flirty and sexy, but she’s still covered up. The suit jacket makes it more appropriate for dinner, and then the corset is perfect when you’re ready to party!

