Gerard Pique Shakes Off Shakira Split Rumors By Proudly Supporting Her At Tour Rehearsal

Gerard Pique showed up to be with Shakira at her tour rehearsal amidst shocking reports that the two have broken up. Is everything on the mend now? Watch the adorable video of him goofing around here!

Shakira, 40, and Gerard Pique, 30, might just be going strong after all! The soccer star documented one of her tour rehearsals on his Instagram Story Oct. 9, playfully making the “shush” sign with his hand while Shakira was hard at work. Watch the video of him supporting Shakira below!

Spanish website Cotilleo reported on Oct. 6 that the power couple split after six years together, and that Shakira has even moved out of their shared home in Barcelona. “It’s something serious and she has been the one who has finally made the decision,” a source claimed to the site. Well, this behind-the-scenes video implies that all is well between the couple, but we’ll keep you posted either way! See more of Shakira’s hottest pics ever right here.

Shakira has dates coming up starting in November and ending in February, and you won’t want to miss her! With dozens of stops in the US and Europe, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to catch the “Perro Fiel” singer on the El Dorado World Tour. She also shared a video on Twitter on Oct. 9 from “ShakHQ,” and though Gerard didn’t make an appearance, it’s likely that he was just slightly out of frame! So sweet.

Check out Gerard’s Instagram video from rehearsal:

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Shakira’s rep for comment on her and Gerard’s possible split.

