Eminem Lyrically Murders Donald Trump While Calling Him A ‘Bitch’ At BET Hip Hop Awards

Eminem, 44, spit hot fire when he busted out a verse at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards and verbally annihilated Donald Trump. Host DJ Khaled had promised via Instagram earlier in the day that the rapper would be returning to awards, but never in our wildest dreams did we think we’d see a performance like this! See some of the lyrics below, and then watch the entire video at the bottom of this article!

“We better give Obama props because what we got in office now’s a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust / Trump when it comes to giving a s***, you’re as stingy as I am / You don’t got the nuts like an empty asylum / Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for, cause that’s how he gets his f***ing rocks off, and he’s orange.”

Slim Shady has been an iconic presence at the BET Hip Hop Awards in years past, but it’s been a while since he hit the green carpet or took the stage. Back in 2009 he, Black Thought and Mos Def gave an epic performance together. Then, in 2011 he came back for more with Slaughterhouse, Yelawolf and Royce Da 5’9″. But we’ve been waiting to see some shade — the good kind! — for several years now, so thank God he came back to spit a verse! Click here to see show highlights from the 2017 BET Awards.

Khaled was teasing viewers about the possibility of Em dropping by at the awards on Twitter, before officially confirming his appearance via Instagram. “Fan luv! Did the @eminem freestyle verse come in yet!!” Khaled wrote on Twitter. “BE READY! Tune in tonight !! @bet!!! #hiphopawards #MAJORVERSEALERT! This is BIG!!” The performance will be a great way for Em to advertise his alleged new album, which will reportedly drop on Nov. 17, according to XXL.

