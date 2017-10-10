Drake Parties With Bella Hadid For Her Bday 4 Months After Romance Rumors: Are They Dating?

Do we have a hot new couple on our hands?! Drake attended Bella Hadid’s 21st birthday celebration on Oct. 9, reigniting rumors from back in June that they may be dating. Do you ship it?

Bella Hadid, 21, celebrated her 21st birthday at Cipriani Downtown in New York City on Oct.9, and there was a very familiar face in attendance — Drake! The rapper was photographed trying to make a swift exit from the venue, and although the photo is a bit blurry, it’s proof that he was definitely at the supermodel’s bash. Back in June, the pair sparked romance rumors when they partied together at the Nice Guy, and she reportedly went home in one of the rapper’s cars. The details of their reported relationship were never confirmed, and they weren’t seen out together anytime after that…until now!

Whatever their status is, the fact that they’re even hanging out at all is pretty interesting — because Drake is good friends with Bella’s ex, The Weeknd! The pair’s friendship has been a bit tumultuous — Drizzy started out as The Weeknd’s mentor, but things became a bit strained when the “Starboy” singer signed to a different label than Drake’s. Even though they’ve taken apparent jabs at each other on songs before, they’ve also toured together, and The Weeknd brought Drake out as a surprise tour guest in May. If the 30-year-old is seeing Bella, though, this could be another dip in the timeline of the guys’ friendship! Of course, The Weeknd is pretty invested in his own love life these days, as he’s been dating Selena Gomez, 25, for nearly a year now.

Other famous names at Bella’s birthday included, of course, her sister, Gigi Hadid, 22, and mom, Yolanda Hadid, along with rapper, Travis Scott, who’s currently expecting a baby with one of Bella’s BFFs, Kylie Jenner. Hey, where was our invite!?

