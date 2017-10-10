DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, T-Pain & Plies Perform ‘I’m So Hood’ To Open 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

Boom! Host DJ Khaled along with Rick Ross, T-Pain and Plies brought their usual charisma to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage in Miami, FL to open the show with a live performance on Oct.10th. Keep reading to learn what classic hip hop track the old school crew rapped live.

DJ Khaled, 41, couldn’t have been a better choice of host or to open the BET Hip Hop Awards (filmed on Oct. 6, aired on Oct. 10th), and of course he had to take the stage for a performance, too. While baby Asahd regrettably did not make an appearance, even though he showed up for pics on the red carpet, his dad shined all on his own while performing at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater!

What a crew on stage with Khaled! T-Pain, Plies and Rick Ross all joined the host for an epic performance of the classic rap track, ‘I’m So Hood.’ The dudes rapped a remix of the old school classic, each bopping across the stage spitting into their mics. The audience, including Cardi B, Miami hip hop godfather Uncle Luke, and more hip hop icons jumped out of their seats and bounced to the beat. It was awesome and everything you would expect from DJ Khaled.

Earlier this week, Khaled appeared on the Oct. 2 premiere of the TRL reboot for a mini hosting gig. He took the opportunity to respond to the horrific Las Vegas shooting, attempting to spread love and positive vibes. “My prayers go out to everybody in Vegas. The whole world, we gotta pray more. Love is the key, love is the answer, we have to come together and help each other more, this is tragic,” the “I’m The One” artist said. “I’m sending all my love to all the families out there,” he continued. “Hopefully they can rise up and overcome this.” (Asahd also showed up, earning an appropriate amount of “awws.”) See pics from DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” music video.

How many of ya'll would scream the chorus to I'm So Hood right along with @TPAIN? #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/gCU9YE0i8E — BET (@BET) October 11, 2017

