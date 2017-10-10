Delilah’s Son, Zack, 18, ‘Traumatized’ By Car Accident & Breakup Before Suicide, Mom Reveals

After revealing her son Zack ‘took his life’ last week, radio host Delilah gave fans some insight into what contributed to the teen’s depression. She even said Zack was doing ‘so well’ before his shocking death!

While Delilah Rene Luke, 57, has declined to comment on the manner in which her 18-year-old son, Zachariah, died on Oct. 2, she has shared that he committed suicide. And, in an effort to help other families, she’s even shed some light on what contributed to the devastating event. Opening up to People magazine for the first time since she announced his death, the beloved radio host revealed that Zack suffered from depression, and it all began after two key incidents. Click here to see some of the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

While Zack had helped various friends with their own struggles, the teen himself began to experience depression following a car accident in December 2016, according to his mother. “The event traumatized him,” Delilah said. Not long after, a painful breakup occurred, and then, an illness. Before he knew it, Zack found himself falling behind in school, which seemed to be the final straw. “When he found out he wouldn’t graduate, he spiraled into depression, and was honest about it,” Delilah revealed. Of course she jumped into action and immediately “found him doctors, a fabulous counselor, and support group.”

As sad as it is, Zack was seemingly doing much better. “He was doing so well,” Delilah said. “He was looking forward to making up his missed credits, graduating, and starting film school. He was fascinated with science fiction and time travel, and began to talk about the book A Wrinkle in Time and quantum physics.” In the end, it appears Zack felt like he didn’t belong, which he expressed in a message he left behind. “His goodbye note did not mention sadness, anger, angst, or depression, just a pressing madness about feeling like this world was not his home,” Delilah said.

The radio star shared via social media on Oct. 7 that her son had “taken his life.” She wrote, “He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through.” “She’s devastated,” Delilah’s rep said.

Our hearts go out to Delilah and her family during this very difficult time. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences below.