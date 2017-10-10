Danielle Bregoli Smashes Records With Hit Single ‘Hi Bich’ — How ‘Bout Dat?

Cash her on the Billboard charts! Danielle Bregoli has racked up 28 million views on her ‘Hi Bich’ video in less than a month, and this week, the song debuted on the Hot 100 at #68. It’s only the beginning for the rising rapper!

Danielle Bregoli, 14, who now goes as Bhad Bhabie, is the youngest rapper of all time to debut at #68 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her hit “Hi Bich.” It’s both the highest debut this week, and her second entry on the chart after “These Heaux.” You have to admit it’s pretty cool that she’s breaking records like this! See more pics from Bhad Bhabie’s ‘Hi Bich / Whachu Know’ music video here.

Even before she dropped her own original music, the “Cash Me” teen always showed an interest in rap. You’ll remember that she’s featured in Kodak Black‘s music video for “Everything 1K”, standing on top of a Rolls-Royce vehicle and wearing “Cash me ousside” and “How bow dah” t-shirts throughout the clip. The video gained almost 17 million views in under two weeks, proving that Danielle’s fans are on board with her new ventures. Now that Danielle is climbing the charts all on her own, it’s clear that there are big things ahead when it comes to her solo music!

Fans are waiting for Danielle to release her debut album, and she’s hinted that she’s working on some new remixes, too. Hopefully she’ll make another announcement about new music soon, and fingers crossed for a tour. Who wouldn’t want to see that?!

