‘Chicago Med’ Season 3: Dr. Charles’ Fate Revealed — Plus, When Does The Show Return?

Following last season’s finale of ‘Chicago Med,’ we were all left wondering if Dr. Charles could survive that gunshot. Until now…

Chicago Med is officially returning to NBC on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 PM ET, our sister site TVLine revealed, meaning we don’t have to wait that much longer to find out what’s next. However, they did reveal the official description of season three.

Season three will include the aftermath of Dr. Charles being shot outside the hospital, the next steps for Manning and Halstead, and of course, the new romance between Choi and April. Read the full description here:

Dr. Will Halstead has to balance the stress as the ER’s supervising Attending Physician while exploring a budding romance with Dr. Natalie Manning, emergency pediatrics resident. Rising star heart surgeon Dr. Connor Rhodes’ skills are put to the test with the arrival of a new, highly competitive Cardiothoracic Fellow, Dr. Ava Bekker (guest star Norma Kuhling). Dr. Daniel Charles recovers from both the physical and psychological injuries from being shot, but still remains the Sherlock Holmes of psychiatry. Dr. Sarah Reese continues her psychiatry residency under Dr. Charles, despite new reservations in the wake of her mentor’s assault. Former Navy flight surgeon Dr. Ethan Choi brings his battlefield skills to the front lines of Chicago’s busiest ER, the go-to place for victim’s of the city’s gun violence. Sharon Goodwin, the venerable head of Chicago Med, balances the pressure of keeping the city’s largest hospital afloat while maintaining an atmosphere of quality care and compassion. April Sexton is a smart, bold and intuitive ER nurse navigating the hospital politics of dating a doctor and co-worker. Maggie Lockwood is the confident charge nurse and the eyes, ears and brain of the emergency department. Joining the team this season is rival Dr. Ava Bekker, a perennial thorn in the side of Dr. Rhodes while his girlfriend and epidemiologist Robin Charles (guest star Mekia Cox) recovers from her rare illness. April’s ambitious brother Noah Sexton (guest star Roland Buck III) joins the ER as its newest physician.

