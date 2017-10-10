13 Shocking Halloween Transformations: Heidi Klum, Colton Haynes & More

Several of the hottest celebs pull out the stops for Halloween, rocking insanely creative costumes during the spookiest time of year. From Heidi Klum to Colton Haynes, you’ve got to see these epic transformations!

Celebrities are known for going the extra mile on Halloween, rocking wild, scary and wacky costumes for the special occasion. Several of the sexiest and hunkiest stars love to get in the spirit, undergoing full-blown transformations before hitting the hottest parties. Fans always look forward to seeing what Heidi Klum, 49, dresses up as, considering her incredibly detailed looks over the years, especially in 2016 when she hit the red carpet with her squad. The model arrived with five other blonde bombshells that looked just like her, since she was going as a “clone,” at the launch of her swimwear line. Prior to that, she’s turned heads several times, while in costume as Jessica Rabbit in 2015, a beautiful butterfly in 2014 and even as a body with skin “ripped off” in 2011. See pics of the best celebrity Halloween transformations, here.

Colton Haynes, 29, is another one to watch out for, since he doesn’t shy away from the craziest costumes. The Teen Wolf heartthrob often tries to look unrecognizable, previously dressing as a voluptuous Miss Piggy and as Fiona, from Shrek. Beyoncé, 36, and JAY Z, 47, also stepped up the bar with their super cool Halloween costumes in 2016, last going as Barbie and Ken complete with cardboard boxes around them. Vintage! The songstress looked so insanely good, clad in a patterned one-piece featuring a belt, with fierce red lipstick and a high ponytail. Fans also loved it when Zayn Malik, 24, channeled his inner superhero while dressing as Batman in 2014.

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Ariel Winter, 19, always slay the game when dressing up for the spooky holiday. The reality star last paid homage to Christina Aguilera, 36, by rocking her sizzling outfit from the “Dirrty” era. She even showed off her moves while taking to social media and Xtina loved it! Ariel dropped jaws when she dressed as a Playboy bunny for her hot Halloween costume in 2016! Kim Kardashian, 36, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, continually take their costumes to the next level. Kim nailed it when she dressed as a mermaid in 2012 and Khloe looked so fabulous while transforming into Storm with her silver face paint in 2016.

