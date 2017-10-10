Cardi B Brings The Heat With A Sassy Performance Of ‘Bodak Yellow’ At BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B is literally the hottest thing on the face of the planet right now, and at the BET Hip Hop Awards, she put on her first televised performance since landing a No. 1 for ‘Bodak Yellow’! Watch her slay it here.

Cardi B, 24, can do no wrong these days. She took the stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards (filmed on Oct. 6) to perform her mega-hit “Bodak Yellow” at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami, FL. It was definitely one of her best renditions of the song yet! The Love & Hip Hop star showed everyone what she was made of with an amazing performance full of sass and style. “Said little b**ch, you can’t f**k with me/If you wanted to/These expensive, these is red bottoms/These is bloody shoes/Hit the store, I can get ’em both,” the singer rapped, as she came out of a pretend bodega on stage wearing the most psychedelic fur coat we’ve ever seen. The performance just blew up from there! Of course she wasn’t the only one to rock the show, with rapper Eminem, 44, totally coming for President Donald Trump in his performance!

The singer recently opened up about the making of her smash hit. “I wanted to do a song that is, like, ‘You know what? I’m in a good place in my life right now and I want to stun,'” she explained to Billboard. “I felt it in my soul — this song is going to be so popping,” she added. “While I was recording it, every b*tch I don’t like came into my head.” So good! See pics from Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” music video.

Next, Cardi has live dates coming up with De-Va’Je, 21 Savage, Chief Keef and Meek Mill, plus she’ll be appearing at the Tidal X: Brooklyn benefit in NYC on Oct. 17. She’s all over the place these days!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about Cardi B’s performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards? Let us know if you loved it!