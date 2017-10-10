Brad Pitt ‘Had A Lot To Lose’ After Threatening Weinstein With A ‘Whooping’ After Hitting On Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she was allegedly sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, and her boyfriend [at the time], Brad Pitt confronted him. Now, we have more details inside Brad and Weinstein’s confrontation.

Gwyneth Paltrow, now 45, was just 22-years-old when she claims Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, 65, sexually harassed her. In her detailed description of the time Weinstein allegedly tried to lure her back to his hotel room, Gwyneth recalled telling her boyfriend [at the time], Brad Pitt, 53, about the encounter. Brad ended up confronting Weinstein, where he warned him to steer clear of Gwyneth. And, Brad confirmed her story through a rep. Now, HollywoodLife.com has learned more from that tense time, back in the ’90s.

“Brad is the one guy who did step up and confront Harvey,” [after Gwyneth’s frightening encounter], and it was during a time in Brad’s career when it was very risky for him to do so,” a source close to Brad told us. Why? — “It was a time when Brad was not a well-established, big star in the film industry, therefore, he had a lot to lose by speaking to Weinstein about his behavior toward Gwyneth.” Luckily, after Gwyn’s encounter and Brad’s interference, neither of their careers went up in flames; If anything, both of them went on to be bigger stars.

When Brad confronted Weinstein, he “threatened” the producer, a source told People , adding that Brad “ got right in his face, poked him in the chest and said, ‘You will not ever do this to Gwyneth ever again.’” The source said that Brad “made it clear there would be consequences” if Weinstein tried anything with Gwyneth again, and “described it as giving Harvey a ‘Missouri whooping.’” Brad grew up in Springfield, Missouri.

Although Gwyneth and Brad’s careers flourished after their tumultuous time with Weinstein, “Brad stayed away from Harvey and his production company for years after that initial incident,” our source revealed. “Brad was determined not to work with Harvey after that. The only time he agreed to work with him was on the film, Inglorious Bastards [2009], because Brad was adamant about working with Quentin [Tarantino],” who directed the film. “However, when filming, Brad’s interaction with Harvey was minimal,” our insider said, adding, “The recent news and allegations serve as a reminder to Brad about the type of person Harvey is.”

Angelina Jolie, 42, who spoke up about their alleged inappropriate experiences with Weinstein throughout their careers. A pattern with the many claims of sexual harassment has been that the alleged victims were fearful of speaking up because of Weinstein's elite position in the film industry. As you may know, Gwyneth is one of the many actresses, including, 42, who spoke up about their alleged inappropriate experiences with Weinstein throughout their careers.

In a candid interview with The New York Times [published on Oct. 10], Gwyneth detailed a time when Weinstein allegedly asked her to come to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel, for what he claimed was a business meeting. Although she said the meeting was “uneventful,” Gwyneth alleged that Weinstein attempted to get her back to his hotel room for massages.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” Gwyneth told The New York Times. She went on to admit that she refused his alleged requests. She recalled thinking, “I thought you were my Uncle Harvey,” and then admitted that she viewed him as a mentor. Gwyneth confessed to being scared at the time of the alleged incident. “I was expected to keep the secret,” she continued. However, now that numerous women have claimed they’ve been sexually harassed by Weinstein, Gwyneth said this type of treatment must come to an end.

