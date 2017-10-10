Brad Pitt ‘Had A Lot To Lose’ After Threatening Weinstein With A ‘Whooping’ After Hitting On Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she was allegedly sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, and her boyfriend [at the time], Brad Pitt confronted him. Now, we have more details inside Brad and Weinstein’s confrontation.
Gwyneth Paltrow, now 45, was just 22-years-old when she claims Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, 65, sexually harassed her. In her detailed description of the time Weinstein allegedly tried to lure her back to his hotel room, Gwyneth recalled telling her boyfriend [at the time], Brad Pitt, 53, about the encounter. Brad ended up confronting Weinstein, where he warned him to steer clear of Gwyneth. And, Brad confirmed her story through a rep. Now, HollywoodLife.com has learned more from that tense time, back in the ’90s.
“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” Gwyneth told The New York Times. She went on to admit that she refused his alleged requests. She recalled thinking, “I thought you were my Uncle Harvey,” and then admitted that she viewed him as a mentor. Gwyneth confessed to being scared at the time of the alleged incident. “I was expected to keep the secret,” she continued.
However, now that numerous women have claimed they’ve been sexually harassed by Weinstein, Gwyneth said this type of treatment must come to an end.
