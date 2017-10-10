Kendall Clings To Blake Griffin As They Emerge From Haunted Attraction Amid Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and her alleged beau Blake Griffin were in the Halloween spirit over the weekend. The alleged couple stayed close while braving the horrors at Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor. See the video here!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and her alleged beau Blake Griffin, 28, are taking their relationship to the next level — a scary level. The pair were spotted braving the haunted attraction Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor in Long Beach, Calif. on Oct. 8 and clearly were looking for a little fear to give them a chance to cozy up. Romance rumors have been swirling around the two for a while, and it didn’t help that Kendall was clinging tight to her NBA player as they emerged from the haunted attraction. But, when you’re scared, you’re scared, right?

In the video below, obtained by Just Jared, you can see that Kendall and her alleged honey are coming out of a spooktacular maze walking side by side. When a zombie freaks out the Los Angeles Clippers player you can actually hear him say, “Oh my god!” Okay, that’s just about the cutest thing we’ve seen all day. Maybe it was actually Kendall who needed to protect Blake from the horrors.

Luckily, they had a whole crew of friends to make sure everyone stayed safe! They were reportedly joined by Hailey Baldwin, Fai Khadra, Jordyn Woods, Justine Skye, Taco and more. While we would have LOVED to join, we have to admit a crowd does kill the mood just a bit. However, Kendall and Blake seem to be getting plenty of time together as they have been spotted out and about on numerous occasions, including a date during her trip to New York Fashion Week. Though they do keep trying to sneak away from prying eyes when out in public. But you can’t hide this scary amount of compatibility for long, guys! Click here to see pics of Kendall and more at NYFW.

