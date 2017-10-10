BET Hip Hop Awards Live Stream: Watch The 2017 Show Online

The BET Hip Hop Awards are airing today, Oct. 10, and HollywoodLife.com is hooking you up with a live stream. Watch Cardi B, Blac Chyna, Kendrick Lamar and more turn it up in Miami!

Cardi B, Blac Chyna, Migos and more of your faves will be lighting up the BET Hip Hop Awards today, Oct. 10, and we’re making sure you don’t miss a moment. Scroll to view a live stream of the show from the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami, FL — it starts at 8:00 PM EST!

The show was taped on Oct. 6, and is airing today on BET. We can’t wait to see all of our favorite hip-hop stars perform, as well as host DJ Khaled‘s antics! Cardi, Khaled, Flo Rida, Gucci Mane, Luke Campbell, Migos, Playboi Carti, Plies, Rick Ross, T-Pain, Trick Daddy, Trina and Yo Gotti are all expected to take the stage. See more pics from last year’s ceremony here.

Of course, because the show was taped a few days back, we already saw pics of the red carpet arrivals. Cardi B looked absolutely amazing in a dazzling silver dress, giving off disco ball vibes. Blac Chyna also killed it in an all-white ensemble, rocking coordinating leggings and a turtleneck with cool triangle cut-outs. What really made our jaws drop, though, it when we saw Keyshia Ka’oir leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination in a sheer chain-mail bodysuit! Yowza.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the BET Hip Hop Awards? Tell us which part you’re looking forward to the most!