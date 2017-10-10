Bernice Burgos Vs. Tiny Harris: Which Of T.I.’s Smoldering Love Interests Slayed In Sheer Tops?

Twice the hotness! Bernice Burgos and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris both looked sizzling in hot sheer tops but which of T.I.’s former ladies wore it best? Check out their flaunting photos here!

T.I.‘s estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, showed off her rocking body in a sheer black top and bright blue tight latex skirt at Hollyweird for the Fifty Shades Darker premiere back in Feb. 2017 and looked absolutely amazing. The mother of four is known for her curvacious figure and being comfortable in her own skin. Meanwhile, T.I.’s other alleged former love, Bernice Burgos, 37, recently posed in her own sexy sheer top in a photo that she posted to her Instagram on Oct. 9, 2017. Her color of choice was bright orange with some tight povocative cut out black pants. See more of Tiny and Bernice’s sexiest looks here!

The two beauties have been catching our attention for a number of months after it was revealed they were both eyeing for T.I.’s attention. The dramatic love triangle has made headlines over and over again but that hasn’t stopped both ladies from looking their best on social media and in public appearances. Their confidence speaks volumes when it comes to showing off their best selves. It’s no wonder T.I. can’t get enough!

Whether it’s a bikini, dress, or a casual but sensual outfit, Tiny and Bernice’s styles sure know how to keep the fashion industry striving with their model looks. We’re not even sure it’s possible to choose a favorite when they both definitely have attractive qualities that suit them well. With many followers on social media, their role model status is at the top of the game. We can’t wait to see what amazing looks they share next!

