‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee’s Angry & Making Changes After ‘Embarrassing’ Anchor Drop

Valor may be minus a crew member after tonight’s highly anticipated episode of ‘Below Deck! After the deckhand crew screws up their routine anchor drop, Captain Lee is furious! Is someone being sent home?

Captain Lee is fed up with his extremely green crew! In this EXCLUSIVE clip, obtained by HollywoodLife.com, he scolds the deckhands after they fail at an anchor drop; a routine duty on their fourth charter, meaning, this should not happen at this point. And, Captain Lee is especially disappointed with EJ, the veteran crew member he recently added to the crew, and Nico, his lead deckhand; although he calls out everyone in the clip, by name. During tonight’s episode of Below Deck — at 9 PM ET on Bravo — tensions run high when EJ and Nico’s fight for the top spot on Valor comes to a heated peak, and Jen and Kate finally go at it. Watch the new clip, below!

As you may know, on last week’s episode, EJ came onto the ship to help out the very green crew, which shook things up. Nico felt as though Captain Lee’s addition of EJ was a way of saying he couldn’t handle the deck crew on his own. Now, the below clip features an extremely ticked off Captain Lee coming down hard on the deckhands for screwing up… yet again. If you haven’t watched, they’ve had a pattern with mishaps on the deck. After almost hitting another boat [during last week’s episode] – it looks like Captain Lee is getting ready to hand out a plane ticket home.

Captain Lee calls the deck crew in for a meeting to scold them for the “f–king embarrassing” anchor drop they performed. “I should put a f–king bag over my God damn head.” He then points out EJ and Nico, to let them know that since they’re already four charters in, that that type of mediocre anchor drop isn’t acceptable at this point. Then, he says that Baker forgets everything she’s learned when the pressure is on. And, he said that Chris just says “oh sh-t” when something bad happens and basically doesn’t seem to care about anything. The clip ends with Captain Lee saying he needs to make a change. So, who’s going home? — We’ll have to wait and see if someone’s cut on tonight’s episode of Below Deck!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think should go home, IF Captain Lee really makes drastic changes?