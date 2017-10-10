Jon Hamm & Dakota Johnson Reportedly Spotted On Romantic Date Night — New Couple Alert?

Well, what do we have here? Jon Hamm and Dakota Johnson were reportedly spotted getting cozy in NYC, while sipping wine on Oct. 5! Are two of Hollywood’s hottest actors linking up? Find out here!

Jon Hamm, 46, and Dakota Johnson, 28? — We’re so here for it! The two actors spent hours together while sipping wine at the Central Park Hotel on Oct. 5, according to Page Six. “They seemed to really be enjoying each other’s company,” a source told the site of their “low-key” night. Dakota and Jon reportedly spent two hours hanging out at the NYC hotel.

And, this isn’t the first time both Jon and Dakota were caught in the same room together. They were photographed together at Elton John‘s 70th birthday party, back in March 2017. However, Jon and Dakota attended the star-studded bash, separately, at Red Studios in Hollywood. Although both stars have yet to address the romance rumors, this would be perfect timing for them to link up.

Why? — Well, Jon and Dakota are single at the moment. Jon and his partner of 18 years, writer/director, Jennifer Westfeldt, 47, called it quits in 2015. And, in June 2017, the Mad Men actor expressed that he’s not the biggest fan of the single life. “It’s fine,” he told In Style about living the single life, adding, “It’s hard. It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time. It’s really hard. It sucks.”

While Jon has been single since 2015, he has been linked to a slew of famous actresses. He was rumored to be dating Jenny Slate, 35, the ex of Chris Evans, 36, and he was reportedly spotted flirting with Kate Beckinsale, 44; all of this in June 2017. However, Jon has yet to address the reports.

As for Dakota? — The actress and her boyfriend, Matthew Hill, split in 2016 after two years together. Hill is a singer and guitarist in the American-Welsh, indie rock band, Drowners. The pair reportedly dated on and off throughout their two years together, and split because of conflicting schedules.

In Jan. 2017, Dakota seemed to admit that she falls pretty hard when it comes to relationships. “I think I’m a little bit heartbroken all the time, even when I’m in a happy relationship,” she told Vogue. “I don’t do casual very well, and my feelings, even the good ones, get so intense that they hurt.”

