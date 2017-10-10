Anthony Atamanuik Admits He Has One Goal With ‘The President Show’: Get Trump Out Of Office

If Trump wasn’t the President, Anthony Atamanuik would be out a job — and that would be A-OK with him.

Every week, Anthony Atamanuik spends hours transforming into President Donald Trump. So, what would happen if he wasn’t the president anymore? Well, he’d find something else — and he’d be thrilled. “No part of me hopes that he stays in office,” Anthony told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in a sit down interview at New York Comic Con. “Let’s say he is impeached; it’s a year and a half process. I’d be fine. I did a lot of work before I did this, I’m sure I’ll do a lot after. We would love nothing more than for him to be gone.”

While Saturday Night Live actually invited the president to be part of the show, that’s not something Anthony has any interest in for The President Show. “What’s the objective? When you do that — like Sean Spicer on the Emmys, for example, it’s like he gets whitewashed. It’s like, ‘Oh, he had fun, he can make fun of himself.’ You’re then taking away that this person was a mouthpiece for an administration that has, in some level, a white supremacist agenda — whether its dog whistled or not — it exists, and you’re forgiving that person for a really true societal crime,” he said.

Anthony also added that the integrity he has is important to maintain, and if he was interested in coming on, it would be a long conversation. “I think that you have a responsibility to maintain your integrity in what you do. If there was a value in having him on where we could be tough on him and unrelenting, and it was something honest and true, and not like, ‘Wow he’s a good sport,’ then maybe I would consider it. I don’t know that world where that exists,” Anthony said, before noting, “My objective is not to meet the guy, my objective is to get him out of office.”

Read the rest of Anthony’s exclusive Q&A below:

What’s the biggest challenge when doing the show?

Sorting through all the garbage and figuring out how to make a cogent point that is not distracted by all the additional silly things that the Trump administration or the Republican Party or our government in genreal does. So making sure that the show has layers and by the time we arrive at Thursday, we feel both contemporary but also universal.

Obviously there is a lot of material, is there anything off limits for you? Or is it all free game?

All politics, anything that’s a result of him or his presidency or any of that, is fair game. We did a show on the shooting, that’s about as taboo as you can get to do comedy about. You just find the right point; the right perspective is to look at the disingenuous of his solemnity because I don’t think that guy has that in him, so it’s bullsh-t and our job’s to call that out. But off limits? His son, or Tiffany, anything not involved in public life. I have no interest in bagging on them; it’s not their fault he’s their father. I don’t know how Tiffany Trump is as a person. Hypothetically, and I’m not saying this, even if she was a shi–y person but just was as a person, I don’t care. That doesn’t matter.

He has never tweeted about you or the show, but is obsessed with SNL. Does that surprise you?

No, I think the reason he tweeted about [Alec] Baldwin specifically and about SNL is three-fold. He’s definitely kind of a star fuc-er, a person who’s always looking up the chain. He worked at NBC, he feels he got screwed by NBC with The Apprentice. He ran for president, partly I think to try to do some contract renegotiation until he realized he could win. That’s his former employer and also that’s a celebrity; he doesn’t like being on the outs with a celebrity. That’s where I think that came from. It was more complex than ‘I don’t like your impression.’ I think it was rooted in a resentment of the place he worked at doing that to him after he had been on the show, which they decided to do, which is their scarlet letter that they have to deal with. Comedy Central is a huge network, but they are a basic cable network. Trump may be like, ‘Well, I’m not going to do that because it’s a cable thing.’ Also, he had that roast on Comedy Central. He doesn’t have a negative association with him. I have a feeling he’s seen the show, and I know there are people in his orbit who have contacted me or followed me on Twitter and don’t say anything. That happens all the time. I’m sure he’s seen it, because he’s repeated too many things that we’ve done to not have.

Have you spoken to Alec?

I mean, he blocked me on Twitter. No. I worked with him for a long time, he’s a very nice guy; he’s enormous talent. You can’t deny how talented he is. I hope he does great with whatever he does.

What have you guys not tackled that you’d love to?

We’re thinking about Tillerson, and whether we can get a great actor to play Tillerson — not necessarily a celebrity, just a great actor. A subject matter that we haven’t addressed really specifically is fully immigration. I’d like to figure out the best approach to that, just because it’s such a big issue. We touch on it in the the show a lot and we do segments on it, but we haven’t done a show where that’s been the central thrust.

The President Show airs every Thursday on Comedy Central.