Agnez Mo’s new album ‘X’ has arrived, and it’s everything we dreamed of. Stream the Indonesian sensation’s perfect pop creation here!

Agnez Mo dropped her catchy album X worldwide today, Oct. 10, and you can listen to it below! “My honesty. My fantasy. My reality,” Agnez tweeted of the record, which includes her hit single “Long As I Get Paid.” Just try not to start dancing when you listen!

Fans are understandably flipping out over the release, which is Agnez’s first international one, and the album quickly climbed to #1 on the Indonesian iTunes chart. “SO DAMN GOOODDDDDD…I LOVE EVERY SINGLE SONG OF @AGNEZMO’s NEW ALBUM” one fan tweeted, using an appropriate amount of fire emojis to emphasize their point. “DOPE AF,” another simply wrote. True story! The album is full of jams, to say the least.

Agnez worked with producer Danja on “Long As I Get Paid,” which she also dropped a steamy music video for. Danja has worked with Justin Timberlake, Chris Brown, Britney Spears and DJ Khaled, to name a few, and it’s no surprise that the super-talented Agnez is now part of that impressive list!

Stream X:

Hopefully Agnez will announce tour dates in support of the album soon. It also looks like a video for “Damn I Love You” is on the horizon! Behind-the-scenes footage of a Pismo Beach, CA set started circulating on Twitter Oct. 7, so chances of the visual dropping soon are looking good. If it’s anything like the “Long As I Get Paid” visual, it’s going to be amazing! We’ll keep you posted.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of X? Stream it on Spotify and tell us which track is your favorite!