Jemele Hill: 5 Things To Know About The TV Host Suspended By ESPN

ESPN host Jemele Hill was suspended after tweeting a controversial opinion on the Dallas Cowboys owner’s decision regarding NFL players respecting the flag. Here are 5 things you NEED to know about her.

Jemele Hill tweeted some pretty open-minded opinions about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones‘ rules about NFL players needing to show respect for the American flag during the National Anthem. Her comments about how the policy set was an unfair burden to the players caused an uproar and ultimately led her to getting a two week suspension from ESPN, the network she’s employed with. Find out more about the outspoken host here.

1.) Her tweets about Jerry Jones are not the first tweets that have caused a social media frenzy. Jemele previously tweeted about President Trump in Sept. 2017 and called him a “white supremacist” in response to the way he has been handling running the government. She went on to say that her comment was never about politics, but more about what’s right and wrong.

2.) This current suspension is a second violation of ESPN’s social media guidelines. An official statement from the company said that Jereme previously acknowledged how impulsive social media comments can let both ESPN itself and her colleagues down. She was told that such actions would have consequences and their decision to suspend her was based on the knowledge she held.

3.) She began her career as a general assignment sports writer. After graduating from Michigan State University she worked as a sports writer for the Raleigh News & Observer and went on to work for the Detroit Free Press from 1999-2005, where she covered Michigan state basketball and football. During this time, she also covered the 2004 Summer Olympics and NBA Playoffs before moving on to the Orlando Sentinel and eventually ESPN in 2006.

4.) Her work was honored with a McKenzie Cup. The prestigious award which is in tribute to sports editor Van McKenzie, was given to her in 2007 at the annual Poynter Media Summit.

5.) She has had a long standing partnership with fellow sports anchor Michael Smith. The duo started a podcast together called His & Hers in 2011 which led to Jereme becoming a part of Michael’s ESPN2 show Numbers Never Lie in 2013. They became the hosts of a successful evening installment of ESPN’s popular SportsCenter in Feb. 2017.

Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don't kneel, some will see them as sellouts. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

