Chris Foerster: Get To Know The Dolphins O-Line Coach Allegedly Caught Snorting Cocaine

Miami’s offensive line coach, Chris Foerster is in hot water after a video emerged, which allegedly shows him snorting an unknown, powdery substance, while at work.

1. Here’s why Chris Foerster, 55, is in the midst of a media firestorm. — On Oct. 9, a video emerged — which you can view right here — of a man believed to be Foerster, snorting an unknown, powdery, white substance off a table top. The man in the video says he’s going to a meeting right after snorting what some have claimed appears to be cocaine. However, it is unclear what the substance is. “Hey, I miss you … Thinking about you…,” the man in the video says, while addressing an unknown female. “How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go.”

The man then uses a $20 bill to snort the powdery substance off the table. “What do you think, I’m crazy?” the man then asks after snorting a second line of the unknown substance. He then looks at the camera and smiles before saying, “last little bit, before I go to my meeting.” The man then snorts the last of the three lines and licks the remaining powdery substance off his pinky finger. “I wish I was licking this off your p—-,” he says. It is unclear how the video made its way around the internet. However, the NY Daily News claims the woman addressed in the video is the person who allegedly released it on Facebook. The site goes on to claim that Foerster sent the video to the woman “professing his love” to her. The woman allegedly refers to the powdery substance in the video as “blow” — a common term used to describe cocaine.

2. And, here’s the latest news in the scandal. — The Dolphins are aware of the video and are investigating, the Miami Herald reports. “We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time,” a team spokesman said on Sunday night [Oct. 8]. Dolphins coach, Adam Gase told ESPN on Sunday night that he just found out about the video and was processing the situation. A club source confirmed to the Herald that it is Foerster in the video. Another source familiar with the blueprint of the Dolphins facility told the outlet that the background in the video is a Dolphins office and the desk in the video are those used in the offices. UPDATE: Foerster has resigned from his position with the Dolphins as of Monday, Oct. 9, as reported by ESPN.

3. Foerster is married with three children, according to reports. — He is married to Michelle Foerster [maiden name, Massey], who is a registered nurse, according to reports. The pair reportedly have three children — Kathleen Foerster, now Kathleen Colby, 29, a son Jake Christopher Foerster, 26, and a younger son, Micah.

4. His coaching career spans over 35 years. — Foerster is currently in his second season of his second stint with the Dolphins. In fact, he was just promoted to run game coordinator/offensive line coach in Feb. 2017. Foerster has worked 24 seasons in the NFL for eight different teams — Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Vikings, Buccaneers, as well as at Colorado State, Minnesota, and Stanford. Prior to coaching, he played football at Colorado State. His coaching career began in 1982, when he accepted a position as a graduate assistant at Colorado State.

5. Foerster is one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the NFL. — His NFL salary is valued between $2.5 million and $3 million a year, according to ESPN.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts about Foerster’s situation below. Should his career as an NFL coach be over for good?