Columbus Day 2017: What Stores & Businesses Are Open & Closed On The Holiday?

Happy Columbus Day! The October holiday has arrived, and not everything is open. Here’s what you need to know about what’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2017!

If you need to go to the bank on Columbus Day, it’s best to check your local branch to see if they’re open or closed. Most banks, like Bank of America, are closed, but Wells Fargo and Chase will be open on Columbus Day. Don’t head out before making sure! U.S. post offices are closed on Columbus Day, but UPS and FedEx will be delivering mail. The U.S. Post Office will resume its normal schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Federal offices will be closed on Columbus Day. Most state government offices will also be closed, but check to make sure if the state you live in even celebrates Columbus Day. Not all states observe the holiday. If your state doesn’t, then everything should be open as usual! Restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores, malls, and movie theaters will be open on Columbus Day. The same goes for almost all schools across the country. National Parks and ABC Stores around the country will also be open.

Columbus Day was declared a federal holiday in 1937 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. There is controversy surrounding the holiday. Native Americans have protested the holiday, saying that Italian explorer Christopher Columbus did not discover the Americas in 1492 since the Native Americans were already inhabitants. Many states like Minnesota, Vermont, and Alaska choose to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day. Cities like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Santa Fe, Salt Lake City, and Austin also celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

HollywoodLifers, are you celebrating Columbus Day? Let us know!