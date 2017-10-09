Wendy Williams Blames Nelly’s Rape Accuser For ‘Putting Herself’ In Bad Situation

Wendy Williams got into the blame game on Oct. 9, after Nelly was accused of rape and arrested. She argued that the accuser should ‘stay out of tour buses,’ after the woman claimed Nelly sexually assaulted her.

Wendy Williams, 53, took her outspoken opinions to another level on Oct. 9, when she discussed the arrest of Nelly, 42, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr. Wendy actually blamed the alleged 21-year-old accuser for getting herself into a messy situation, before she slammed Nelly. “If she did not put herself in that situation, this wouldn’t have happened,” Wendy proclaimed to her packed audience during Monday’s show. “Young lady, you’ve got to stay out of tour buses,” she addressed the accuser. But, Wendy wasn’t done there.

She then addressed Nelly for attempting to make his own song lyrics a reality. “The problem is, you can’t party the way you write about,” Wendy argued when addressing Nelly. “You didn’t grow up in Rolling Stones times.” Nelly, who has rapped about sexual acts and other provocative topics, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 7, in the early hours of the morning, in a Walmart parking lot. He was released without charges, hours after being booked on suspicion of rape.

An unidentified woman accused Nelly of assaulting her on board of his tour bus [Oct. 7] in Auburn, Washington, where he was performing with Florida Georgia Line. Nelly’s lawyer has since said that the rapper “is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation.” Nelly’s legal counsel also said that he is “prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

Nelly also took to Twitter on Oct. 7, the same day the news broke, to address the rape allegation. In a slew of tweets, the rapper said he was “shocked” by the “false allegation.” Nelly said he is “innocent,” and that he was not charged with a crime, therefore bail was not required. He said the investigation is pending. Adding to his rant, Nelly apologized to his loved ones for the “embarrassment” of the situation, and he thanked his fans for their support. See his comments in their entirety right here

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Wendy?