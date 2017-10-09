Minnesota Vikings Vs. Chicago Bears Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

One of the NFL’s most storied rivalries goes down on Oct. 9, when the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears meet up on ‘Monday Night Football.’ We’ve got your way to live stream the game starting at 8:30pm EST.

This is going to be SO good! NFC North rivals the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will meet up for the 112th time — the third most among league franchises — and getting the Monday Night Football spotlight on Oct. 9. For the Bears it will be a chance to hit reset on their disastrous 1-3 start, as they’ll be turning to rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky, 23, to try to turn things around for the perenially struggling squad. The Vikes are one game ahead of them in the division this season at 2-2, but Chicago will have home field advantage with their roaring crowd at Soldier Field. Scroll down for the live stream details.

“I just kind of felt like, you know, he was ready for the next step,” was the reasoning for Chicago head coach John Fox‘s decision to give Mitch his first NFL start after Mike Glennon’s disastrous first four games where he gave up five interceptions and five fumbles. Mitch was the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, so clearly the Bears are hoping he has a bright leadership future with the squad. Now that the truly awful Jay Cutler era is in the past, the team finally stands a chance at becoming a conference contender if they can finally find a QB that can mesh with their receivers. Click here for pics of the hottest Bears players.

The Vikes have had some tough knocks this season, losing quarterback Sam Bradford in game one to a knee injury. His replacement Case Keenum has done his best to try to lead the squad in Sam’s absence, but has only got the team into the opponents’ endzone just once in their losses to the Lions and Steelers. Then came the heartbreaking setback of rookie running back sensation Dalvin Cook’s ACL tear against the Lions in week four that has ended his season. Neither squad is anywhere near full strength, so it will be a test of wills to see who comes out on top.

The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football on Oct. 9 at 8:30pm EST. You can catch the action online on ESPN by inputting your cable provider information. CLICK HERE FOR THE VIKINGS VS. BEARS GAME LIVE STREAM.

