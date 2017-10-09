Vanessa Lachey ‘Laid Down The Law’ With Maksim After ‘DWTS’ Practices Got ‘Rough’

Vanessa Lachey has been setting ground rules with Maksim Chmerkovskiy after some tough ‘DWTS’ practices, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Get the details here!

Vanessa Lachey, 36, and her Dancing with the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, had a rough start when they first started dancing together, but Vanessa made it a point to make some things clear before they continued. “After a very physical first few weeks working with Maks, Vanessa has laid down the law and insisted Maks back off a bit and not be so rough during practice,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Vanessa could not stand how rigorous Maks was with her during practice and so things have changed. They are on the same page now and have a new understanding of each other.” The two have been under a lot of scrutiny since they partnered together for the popular series, but we’re glad to hear things are getting better between them. See some of the greatest pics from season 25 of Dancing with the Stars here!

It was first reported that Maksim skipped an episode of the show because of disagreements with Vanessa, but the hunky dancer took to Twitter to post about his absence citing “personal issues” as the reason and apologized to his partner. He also stated that he was excited to come back. Whether or not the duo had trouble brewing in the beginning, it seems clear now that they are in the competition to win.

Vanessa has joined the new cast of Dancing with the Stars along side her husband of six years, 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey, 43, who is partnered with Peta Murgatroyd, 31, who is married to Maksim. The new season, which debuted on Sept. 18, 2017, also features celebrities like Frankie Muniz, 31, Debbie Gibson, 47, Drew Scott, 39, and Terrell Owens, 43.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your opinion on all the Vanessa and Maks drama? Tell us your thoughts here!