Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy Put Vicious ‘DWTS’ Drama Behind Them With Post-Practice Hug

DANCING WITH THE STARS
Maks and Vanessa are putting the past in the past. On Oct. 7, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pair were spotted hugging after rehearsal, seemingly showing the world the world the feud was over! See the pic here.

Maks Chmerkovskiy sat out last week on  Dancing with the Stars, but he’s back at and ready to prove that there’s no drama with partner Vanessa Lachey. On Saturday, the partners were all smiles when leaving rehearsal in Los Angeles and even embraced in a big hug. Of course, he was out last week due to a “personal issue,” and as HollywoodLife.com told you, it was actually because he was having a “terrible time with Vanessa.”
“They are oil and water and she gets on his nerves because he feels that she is not taking it as seriously as she should,” a show insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively, adding he was even thinking of not returning at all. Luckily, he went against that and is back. On Oct. 4, he publicly apologized for skipping. “As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues,” he wrote on Twitter. “I take full responsibility for my absence and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!”

As we also told you, Vanessa and Maks don’t really plan on being friends after this, but she has a reason that’s bigger than all of that for sticking with it. “She is doing the show for her kids to show them they can achieve anything as long as they give it a try,” our insider told us. “Plus, when they are older enough to understand, she wants to tell them the adversity she went through with Maks and use it as a learning tool for them.”

