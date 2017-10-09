‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Claws Come Out As The Coaches Fight To Fill Up Their Teams

Season 13 of ‘The Voice’ continues with more Blind Auditions on the Oct. 9 episode, and the coaches are fighting harder than ever to get the best singers on their teams. Follow along with our live blog!

The first singer of the night is Chloe Kohanski, who quit school to pursue music and is admittedly a big Miley Cyrus fan. Her performance of “The Chain” catches the attention of Miley, Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson, and they all pitch to get Chloe on their teams. She can only choose one, though, and in the end, she goes with her idol — Miley! That means all nine of Miley’s team members are girls so far! Next up, Olivia Kay, who’s just 13 years old, sings “Ghost.” Unfortunately, it’s not quite refined enough to get her on a team, but the coaches are super impressed by her talent at such a young age.

Jennifer: Chris Weaver, Shi’Ann Jones, Lucas Holliday, Maharasyi, Davon Fleming, Kathrina Feigh, Alexandra Joyce, Eric Lyn, Stephan Marcellus

Blake: Mitchell Lee, Esera Tuaolo, Keisha Renee, Red Marlow, Adam Cunningham, Noah Mac, Anna Catherina

Miley: Janice Freeman, Brooke Simpson, Ashland Craft, Shilo Gold, Addison Agen, Moriah Formica, Sophia Bollman, Karli Webster, Chloe Kohanksi

Adam: Dave Crosby, Brandon Showell, Dylan Gerard, Hannah Mrozak, Adam Pearce, Anthony Alexander, Emily Luther

