‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Javi Nearly Ruins Kailyn’s Vacation & Briana Rushes Her Baby To The ER

So crazy! The Oct. 9 episode of Teen Mom 2 was full of all types of drama. Not only did Javi nearly ruin Kailyn‘s vacation, but Briana raced Stella to the hospital and Jenelle got into a huge fight with David, but then pretended it never happened. We felt like we were in the Twilight Zone, but then again, that’s how we feel every week while watching this show. Yet, we live for it! Anyway, let’s get into all the action from this week’s episode!

First off, we have to talk about Javi and Kailyn! Kailyn wanted to take Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, on a trip to St. Thomas before she’d be restricted from flying due to her pregnancy. She had all the plans set, but once she realized she had a set court date with Javi for when they’d be away, she flipped out. Apparently, he forgot to notify the court that she and he agreed to drop their custody issue. But it didn’t really matter because Javi said he would drop the case the following day, meaning she was good to go on the trip with the boys. We do have to say, however, that these two should work on communicating with each other. Javi didn’t even know Lincoln was going to St. Thomas until a day or so before the trip. WTF.

And speaking of “WTF” moments, Jenelle had a massive fight with David this week, which isn’t a surprise. But when one of the producers asked Jenelle to talk about it the next day, David intervened and said they never even had a fight. Then, he told the producer to drop the subject. Jenelle just wanted to shoot photos for their “Save The Date” announcement, so when they finally got around to it, she was annoyed when Kaiser kept crying. David then grabbed Kaiser pretty hard and hurried him away from the photo shoot. And the producer was the one forced to take the photos — awkward!

Later, Leah and Corey noticed Gracie may need special attention after she was caught hitting Ali a few different times. When Leah asked Gracie why she treats Ali so poorly, she asked back, “Did I squish her?” Apparently, Gracie seems to think she squished Ali in Leah’s stomach and that’s why she’s now disabled. She also said it’s not fair how Ali gets special treatment. So, it looks like therapy may be a good idea.

Chelsea also had a talk with her daughter, as she wants to modify Aubree‘s custody agreement. She said she wants to stop Aubree from going to Adam‘s house if she’s only going to see his parents and not him. Aubree also expressed interest in changing her last name to Lind-DeBoer, so she would partly share the same last name as her brother, Watson. Cute, right? Oh yeah, and Chelsea made plans for her wedding reception with Cole. See pics from Chelsea and Cole’s wedding reception, here!’

And finally, Brianna raced Stella to the hospital after she woke up looking blue and was breathing heavily. Briana texted Luis to tell him the news, but he never responded.

