Talan Torriero: ‘Laguna Beach’ Star Welcomes 1st Child, A Baby Son, With Wife Danielle

Can you believe the stars of Laguna Beach are all grown up? The latest to start a family, Talan Torriero, 30, welcomed his first child on Oct. 8 after his wife Danielle, 29, gave birth a few days early! The two are now the proud parents of a precious baby boy, whom they named Bronson Leonardo, and they couldn’t be happier. “My wife was scheduled to be induced into labor on Wednesday, October 11, but her water broke last night at 2:30 a.m.,” Talan told US Weekly. “Our baby boy was born at 3:26 pm on October 8.” Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of my wife,” the former reality star added. “She had a tough pregnancy and I am in awe of how well she handled giving birth to our son. When I first saw my son cry and take his first breath in the world, I couldn’t help but tear up just thinking about how beautiful life is. I fell even more in love with my wife today. She is going to make an incredible mother and I can’t wait to get our boy home to start this journey.” How sweet is that?

Talan and Danielle also took to Instagram to share some cute pics with baby Bronson. “Happiest moment of our lives!!! Our baby boy, Bronson Torriero entered the world today 👶🏻👫,” Danielle captioned a family photo of her, her husband, and newborn son. The duo announced they were expecting baby number one back in April with an Instagram post showing the baby’s first sonogram. Just two months later, they revealed they’d be having a boy.

In the post, Danielle showed herself being kissed by her doting husband. “A baby BOY is brewing and we are so excited,” she wrote. Talan also shared a video of the gender reveal, which featured a flurry of blue confetti, and wrote that they were “thrilled” about their impending arrival.

