T.I. Rants About Rape Accusers Amidst Nelly’s Drama: Where Are The Consequences?

T.I. is very upset about the accusations being made against Nelly, and he went off about it in an Instagram video. What T.I.’s most upset about? The woman not facing any consequences if it’s revealed that she’s lying.

T.I., 37, has a question for the justice system: why aren’t accusers who are proven wrong held accountable? After hearing that Nelly, 42, had been accused of rape by a woman in Washington state, T.I. went on a rant about woman who make false accusations. The rant happened in an Instagram video on T.I.’s account, and he filmed it selfie-style while getting his hair cut. “I’m just sitting here thinking. After Mike Tyson, after motherf–king’ Tupac, after all the other motherf–kers who done been with girls and the girls got mad for whatever reason,” T.I. said to the camera. He was, of course, referring to the claims being made against Nelly, which he has already denied.

“What the f–k ever happened when the motherf–ker find out that the b-tch was lying? What consequences is there for this young lady?” he then asked, proving a valid point. If Nelly’s case goes to trial and he’s found innocent, will the woman making these accusations then be the one to face a legal battle? T.I. went on, ending his video with: “I’m sick of this shit. I’m just saying, we ain’t no motherf–kin’ targets. Get your sh-t together.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU agree with T.I. that people who make false claims should be held accountable for their actions? Comment below, let us know.