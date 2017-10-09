Steve Aoki Confirms ‘Incredible’ Bella Thorne & BTS Collaborations Will Drop Soon: Find Out When

This is not a drill! Steve Aoki is teaming up with Bella Thorne and K-pop sensation BTS for two new songs, and he told us exactly when we’ll get to hear them!

Steve Aoki, 39, has collaborated with just about everyone, but he’s been working Bella Thorne, 20, for the first time ever, and we can’t wait. “It’s going to be a part of my next album. Neon Future 3 will be coming out next year and she’ll be featured on a song that we worked on together,” Steve told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at a STRONG by Zumba event on Oct. 4. “She’s incredible! She is a good friend of mine.” Love it!

But wait — there’s more. The DJ/producer also has a track cooking with BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook)! “I’m working on a song that they did in Korea that they asked me to remix and change up the beat and make it my own,” Steve shared. “It’s an incredible song. The guys are so talented and it’s a pleasure to work with them and their team. I’m excited about that project,” he added. Uh, same! See more pics of BTS here.

We asked Steve what drew him to working with BTS, and his answer didn’t disappoint us. “Talent! And their connection with their fans; they know how to speak to them,” he explained. “I think most artists could learn from that. They can dance and sing and they have a really interesting look. They represent the future. I love being around them and the inspiration I get working around them,” he said.



As for when we can expect the track? “The song is going to drop soon!” Okay, we’ll take it.

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped that Steve’s collaborations are coming soon? Tell us which one you’re more excited for!