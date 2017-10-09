Scott Disick & Sofia Ritchie Post Kiss Pic: Defying Doubters Kourtney Kardashian & Lionel Richie?

Sorry, Kourtney and Lionel — Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are the real deal! Both Scott and Sofia posted kissing pics not long after his ex and her dad expressed concerns about the romance. See the PDA pics here!

This romance is Instagram official! Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, shared sweet photos of themselves on their separate accounts flaunting a little PDA. Sofia posted a blurry photo to her Instagram of her and Scott sharing a kiss on what appeared to be a private jet. They’re eating together as Scott leans over the table to give her a huge kiss. Aww!

This couple can’t keep their hands off each other! After landing at their vacation destination, friend Alec Monopoly shared a Snapchat that showed them kissing again. Aww! The couple then headed to the beach to hang out for some fun in the sun, and got cozy when they arrived. Scott posted, then deleted, a pic on Instagram of Sofia sitting on his lap while giving him a cute kiss on the cheek. It’s unclear why he deleted, but Sofia posted a pic of that same outing! In that photo, they’re just hugging. Still so cute!

Though they haven’t been shy about kissing in front of the camera since taking their relationship public, this is the first time they’ve done so since people close to them spoke out about the romance. Scott’s ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Sofia’s father, Lionel Richie, 68, both expressed some doubts and concerns about the couple. Kourtney has no problems with the age difference. After all, she’s dating 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima! She’s said she’s totally cool with Scott and Sofia, but did get in a little dig, calling their romance a “fling.”

Lionel isn’t exactly as enthusiastic about the relationship. The protective father said he’s “scared to death” about his young daughter dating an older man. Understandable! “Lionel loves Sofia dearly and doesn’t really know if he can trust Scott at all,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Lionel doesn’t think Scott is a bad guy, he just doesn’t know him very well.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Sofia are the real deal? Let us know!