Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Refuse To Speak After Sofia Richie Relationship

Three’s a crowd! As Scott Disick’s romance with Sofia Richie heats up, his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is becoming more ‘strained.’ We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why there is insane tension between the exes!

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, have been packing on the PDA during their recent destination vacation, even taking to social media to prove they’re the real deal. Even though both of them are head over heals about each other, his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is still getting used to this new dynamic while she co-parents with Scott. Contrary to reports, “Kourtney’s relationship with Scott is more strained than ever,” a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have all but stopped talking altogether since Scott became serious with a new girlfriend, Sofia. Scott has not been around much with their kids either. When he does need to connect with Kourt, they talk through the nannies, assistants, sisters, friends or Kris [Jenner]… anyone else except with each other.” See pics of Scott and Kourtney with their new partners, here.

“The whole situation makes Kourtney sick to her stomach,” our insider added. “She is repulsed by Scott’s behavior and embarrassed for him.” Sparks are clearly flying between the new couple, as proven by their flirty new pic on a private jet. Scott and Sofia were enjoying a bite to eat while heading to their destination on Oct. 8, but they were more focused on spending time with each other than anything else! Fans began realizing their relationship was getting serious in Sept., especially when they were photographed passionately kissing in Miami over a dessert that read “Congratulations.” This isn’t the first time Kourtney has watched her ex move on, since he’s been seen with multiple hot A-list starlets over the summer, but it looks like he’s really into Sofia.

Kourtney is also dating a much younger guy, hunky model Younes Bendjima, who is 23-years-old. The reality star reportedly claimed to be cool with Scott and Sofia being together, but fans assumed she was throwing some subtle shade by calling their relationship “a fling.” Meanwhile, Sofia’s dad Lionel Richie, 68, is also getting used to the idea of their blossoming romance, but seems to just want his daughter to be happy overall. “Lionel loves Sofia dearly and doesn’t really know if he can trust Scott,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Lionel doesn’t think Scott is a bad guy, he just doesn’t know him very well.”

