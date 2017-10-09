Is Rob Kardashian Reigniting Nasty Feud With Kim With ‘Gone Girl’ Instagram? Fans Freak

Rob Kardashian may have rebooted his feud with Kim Kardashian, and this time, he’s saying it with socks! Fans have latched onto his ‘Gone Girl’ reference and are convinced he’s attacking his sis! What do you think?

Should we be on feud watch right now? Rob Kardashian, 30, gave sister Kim Kardashian, 36, a little gift that she showed off on her Instagram story: Arthur George socks that said Gone Girl on the bottom. That’s a reference to the book/movie about a truly psychotic woman who fakes her own murder. Oh, and it’s an insult he infamously lobbed at her one year ago! Is Rob mad at his sister and opening old wounds — or is this just a dumb joke between siblings?

Travel back to 2016, if you will, for a refresher about Rob’s since-deleted Instagram, if you will. The Arthur George designer posted a photo of Gone Girl protagonist Amy (Rosamund Pike), covered in blood during the film’s climax. Rob tagged Kim in the photo, and captioned it, “This is my sister Kim, the b*tch from Gone Girl.” Whoa! Apparently, this was totally a joke, though. After fans freaked over the photo, Kim tweeted, “[Rob] thinks he’s being funny. I got mad at him and he posted that to get me back.” Nothing to see here, folks! She brought it up again on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians during a conversation with Khloe Kardashian, 33. “You get purple hair and I get the girl from Gone Girl!”

So Rob gifting Kim the socks could just him bringing up an old joke. Kim didn’t seem mad while showing off the socks on Instagram, instead saying, “Cute, my brother made me socks.” It really seems like he’s just being silly and teasing her with an old joke, but that hasn’t stopped fans from analyzing the “petty” socks. Just see some of their reactions!

Rob would send @KimKardashian "Gone Girl" socks! 🙃 — Christina Curatolo ❥ (@MUNCHKiN_XO) October 7, 2017

rob kardashian is so PETTY he made gone girl socks for kim ⚰️⚰️⚰️ pic.twitter.com/ZSyQacAlZa — celine dijon mustard (@lordyihope) October 6, 2017

Ahahahahaha. On Kim's Insta she showed the "Gone Girl" socks Rob made her from his ~sock line~ — hazel scott (@battymamzelle) October 7, 2017

"Kim is that bitch from gone girl" – @robkardashian — Sara (@ssanchxo) October 5, 2017

Rob just gave Kim socks that literally say "hey sis I think you're a psycho" pic.twitter.com/hQL2uvFRup — Maria Pasquini (@mlsqueenz) October 7, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob’s feuding with Kim, or just making a joke? Let us know!