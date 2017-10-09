Tyrese Vs The Rock, Sarah Jessica Parker Vs Kim Cattrall & More Epic Co-Star Movie Feuds

Sorry guys, the sequel isn’t happening. What started as a battle on set has now turned into a full-fledged war for these co-stars who just can’t seem to get along. Let’s review the nastiest feuds in movie history!

Imagine being stuck in a room with your worst enemy. Sounds miserable, doesn’t it? That’s exactly what happened to these co-stars who were literally forced, via contract, to work together for long periods of time. The biggest feud everyone is talking about right now is Kim Cattrall versus the entire Sex & The City cast. There was talk of a third film coming together sometime in the near future, but earlier this week, Sarah Jessica Parker, who played writer Carrie Bradshaw, confirmed disappointing news that “it’s not happening.” Awww man, how come? Rumor has it that Kim, AKA Samantha Jones, made outrageous “demands” that producers couldn’t get on board with.

But if you think that’s nasty, wait until you hear what happened between Tyrese Gibson, The Rock, and Vin Diesel. These hunks seemed to have the perfect bromance on-screen in the Fast & The Furious franchise, but once the cameras turned off, it was an entirely different story. Insults between Vin and The Rock were thrown back and forth on social media for months, and now it appears another co-star has jumped in the middle. Bad idea, Tyrese. After the actor accused The Rock of taking over the franchise, Vin seemingly sided with Tyrese. OMG, can anyone keep up with this beef anymore?

Perhaps the most heartbreaking situation is when co-stars in a LOVE STORY don’t like each other. Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes captivated hearts across America after Romeo & Juliet came out, but their personal relationship was reportedly nothing even close to that. A similar occurrence happened between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, who didn’t get along when they were first introduced. Obviously something major changed since they ended up dating in real life!

